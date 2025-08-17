The second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs brings 49 of the top 50 players to Caves Valley Golf Club just outside Baltimore for the 2025 BMW Championship, the penultimate tournament of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Sepp Straka, ranked No. 5 in the FedEx Cup standings, is the player missing from the competition as he was force withdraw Monday due to a private family matter with the hopes of returning for the Tour Championship next week.

Rory McIlroy, ranked No. 2, is making his playoff debut after skipping the FedEx St. Jude Championship last week. He was looking to assert himself as the chief threat to Scottie Scheffler's dominance but sits 13 shots back of tournament-long leader Robert MacIntyre entering the final round. Scheffler is locked into the No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup standings with a $5 million payday that'll come his way after this week -- win or lose -- as it is awarded for being atop the rankings going into the Tour Championship. He also possesses an advantage that puts him 2,000 points clear of McIlroy.

Everyone else is either jockeying for position on that second FedEx Cup payout list or simply battling to make it inside that top 30 and earn a spot in the Tour Championship. The projected FedEx Cup standings have already undergone a significant shift through 54 holes, and there are at least a dozen players on either side of the top 30 cut line that need to be followed throughout Sunday's final round.

Justin Rose, having won in a playoff over J.J. Spaun last week, removed himself from the top 30 bubble, climbing from 25th to 9th in the standings with his 2,000-point victory. With quadruple points up for grabs again, there's plenty of opportunity to make up ground with a strong performance at a Caves Valley course that produced low scores the last time the PGA Tour came through in 2021. Rickie Fowler, Akshay Bhatia and Xander Schauffele are among those with work to do if they hope to advance to East Lake, while Viktor Hovland ranks among a handful players who appear to have done enough to lock pu their spots.

Here's how you can watch all the drama unfold this week in the penultimate event of the 2025 PGA Tour season. Check out the full breakdown of the BMW Championship purse and prize money with $20 million on the line just outside Baltimore.

2025 BMW Championship TV schedule

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:05 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 12-2 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 12-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio