BMW PGA Championship odds 2018: Picks from same model that nailed Tommy Fleetwood's deep run

Some of the world's top golfers are heading to the Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, this week for the 2018 BMW Championship, the European Tour's flagship event. Rory McIlory is the Vegas favorite at 8-1, followed closely by Paul Casey at 12-1 and Tommy Fleetwood at 14-1.

Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, was all over Fleetwood at the Players Championship. Despite being a 50-1 long shot, the model projected him as a top contender. The result: Fleetwood shot under par all four days and finished in the top 10. Anybody who used their model had plenty of great value selections to choose from.

Now that the field for the 2018 BMW PGA Championship is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the BMW PGA Championship 2018: Tyrell Hatton, a 33-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Hatton is coming off a disappointing performance at the Players Championship that saw him miss the cut for the third time this season on the PGA Tour. However, he has been hot with top-10 finishes at the WGC-Mexico Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Another curveball: Paul Casey, a two-time runner up at this tournament, is shut out of the top three.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds longer than 20-1 will make a deep run at the 2018 BMW PGA Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2018 BMW PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the BMW PGA Championship projected leaderboard from the model that was all over Tommy Fleetwood's surprising run at the Players Championship.

Rory McIlory 8-1

Paul Casey 12-1

Tommy Fleetwood 14-1

Alex Noren 16-1

Branden Grace 16-1

Francesco Molinari 22-1

Ian Poulter 28-1

Byeong Hun An 33-1

Shane Lowry 33-1

Andy Sullivan 33-1

Tyrell Hatton 33-1

Paul Dunne 35-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 40-1

Alexander Levy 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Thomas Pieters 50-1