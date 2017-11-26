Brad Faxon: Tiger Woods was out-driving Dustin Johnson off the tee this weekend

Tiger Woods played golf with President Donald Trump, Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon on Friday in Florida, and Woods was apparently out-driving all of them. The foursome played at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, and Faxon noted this weekend that reports of Woods' length have not been exaggerated.

Faxon, who is a broadcaster for FOX, wrote on Golfweek.com about the experience.

"I'd seen that Tiger had played with Rickie Fowler and Rickie made some comments about Tiger hitting the ball well and looking good," wrote Faxon. "I would echo the same thing.

"Tiger looked great to me. I was impressed with how far he hit the ball. Probably on the 10 holes that they were both hitting driver, Tiger hit it past Dustin half the time and Dustin hit it past Tiger half the time. He looked great. I think more than anything, he looked at ease. He was not concerned about swinging hard and going at it with driver. The ball flight, the sound off the club, all of it was right there."3

That sound you hear is the entire golf world freaking out right now. Johnson averaged 315.0 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour last season. What Faxon is referencing with Fowler, by the way, happened a few weeks ago. He said kind of off-hand that Tiger was hitting it past him. Now it sounds like that has been proven.

"So, I witnessed first-hand what Fowler saw -- A pain-free Tiger that looked like he was able to hit the golf ball and will be able to be in the mix again," added Faxon. "I don't want to make it sound like I'm saying he's going to win next week. It's obviously different playing a fun, casual round like this as opposed to a tournament. But he's in a great place mentally and physically."

How real is all of this? Who knows. It's certainly starting to sound better than Woods' other comeback attempts, though. We'll know for sure next week, though, as Woods, Johnson, Fowler and others tee it up at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.