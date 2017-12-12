Brandt Snedeker among pros off to Indonesia for possible Masters qualification

Because of an injury-plagued 2017, Brandt Snedeker has dropped from No. 28 in the Official World Golf Rankings to start the year to No. 51 as it draws to a close. Why is that significant? Well, the top 50 in the OWGR at the end of the 2017 calendar year qualify for the 2018 Masters, and Snedeker has not qualified any of the other ways you can qualify.

So he's hopping on 24 hours worth of flights to get to the Indonesian Masters this week, which is part of the Asian Tour and one of the few events left on the 2017 calendar. And Snedeker is not the only one. Bubble boys Satoshi Kodaira, Dylan Frittelli, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Yusaku Miyazato will all join Snedeker in Indonesia -- all need strong showings to get inside the top 50.

As you can see below, Snedeker is projected to fall even farther in the OWGR next week unless he finishes at the top of the leaderboard in Indonesia. Snedeker has played in every Masters since 2010, and even if he doesn't make it on points this week, he'll have a chance to either win a tournament before the Masters in 2018 or get inside the top 50 before the end of March. Both would qualify him for the first major of the year.

#OWGR projection for wk#50:@IndoMasters @~24p

Hideki moved ahead of Rahm this week,

but they will change places again next week.

Unfortunately not enough points available

for @JustinRose99 to move up if he wins.



Big battle for the end-of-year top50 for@TheMasters invitation... pic.twitter.com/ZomVWZfM51 — Nosferatu (@VC606) December 11, 2017

Justin Rose is the heavy favorite to win this event at 7-2, but Snedeker is tied for third with 12-1 odds. This will be just his third event worldwide since injuring his sternum this summer and sitting out most of the second half of the PGA Tour season.

Getting ready to start one of the longest flights in the world.. JFK to Hong Kong.. 16hrs and 8k miles.. Then on to Jakarta for Indonesian Open.. Will literally have spent 24hrs in the air by the time I get there.. — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) December 11, 2017

