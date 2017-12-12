Brandt Snedeker among pros off to Indonesia for possible Masters qualification
Why in the world would a former FedEx Cup winner hop on 24 hours worth of flights this week?
Because of an injury-plagued 2017, Brandt Snedeker has dropped from No. 28 in the Official World Golf Rankings to start the year to No. 51 as it draws to a close. Why is that significant? Well, the top 50 in the OWGR at the end of the 2017 calendar year qualify for the 2018 Masters, and Snedeker has not qualified any of the other ways you can qualify.
So he's hopping on 24 hours worth of flights to get to the Indonesian Masters this week, which is part of the Asian Tour and one of the few events left on the 2017 calendar. And Snedeker is not the only one. Bubble boys Satoshi Kodaira, Dylan Frittelli, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Yusaku Miyazato will all join Snedeker in Indonesia -- all need strong showings to get inside the top 50.
As you can see below, Snedeker is projected to fall even farther in the OWGR next week unless he finishes at the top of the leaderboard in Indonesia. Snedeker has played in every Masters since 2010, and even if he doesn't make it on points this week, he'll have a chance to either win a tournament before the Masters in 2018 or get inside the top 50 before the end of March. Both would qualify him for the first major of the year.
Justin Rose is the heavy favorite to win this event at 7-2, but Snedeker is tied for third with 12-1 odds. This will be just his third event worldwide since injuring his sternum this summer and sitting out most of the second half of the PGA Tour season.
Wink of the CBS eye to the AP
-
Thompson, other pros weigh in on rules
Following the debacle at the ANA Inspiration earlier in 2017, Thompson has some thoughts
-
Fowler spends man's final days playing
Fowler is as good as it gets on the PGA Tour
-
Call-in rules violations out of golf
The USGA and R&A have decided that you will no longer be able to phone in penalties
-
Garcia wins European Golfer of the Year
The Spaniard captures another piece of hardware during an all-time season
-
McIlroy keeps Diamond as caddie
The man who ended on his bag in 2017 will apparently begin on it next year
-
Snowboard trick shot is amazing
This snowboarding ball flip and drive is simply spectacular
Add a Comment