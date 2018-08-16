Brandt Snedeker makes history with a 59 at the Wyndham Championship, including a bogey

What's that, you weren't ready for post-PGA Championship golf without Tiger Woods? Well, we have a slight problem. Brandt Snedeker just shot the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina with a 11-under 59.

Snedeker's 59 started off innocently enough. He played the back nine at Sedgefield Country Club in 3-under 32 with a bogey. Even crazier is the fact that he was 1 over through three holes and played the last 15 in 12 under. Here's a look at his scorecard.

Snedeker finished that side of the course with four birdies for the 32, and then he made six birdies and an eagle on the other side for a 27. He stiffed pretty much every approach shot on his back nine (the front nine on the course) and hit six (!) approach shots at 6 feet or closer. He gained over six strokes on the field on approach shots on the day.

The 59 is the first on the PGA Tour since Adam Hadwin did it at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January 2017. That was the second 59 in January 2017 as Justin Thomas did it at the Sony Open that year, too.

It's also the first ever at the Wyndham Championship.

Year Golfer Event Score 1977 Al Geiberger Danny Thomas Memphis Classic 59 1991 Chip Beck Las Vegas Invitational 59 1999 David Duval Bob Hope Chrysler Classic 59 2010 Paul Goydos John Deere Classic 59 2010 Stuart Appleby Greenbrier Classic 59 2013 Jim Furyk BMW Championship 59 2016 Jim Furyk Travelers Championship 58 2017 Justin Thomas Sony Open 59 2017 Adam Hadwin CareerBuilder Challenge 59 2018 Brandt Snedeker Wyndham Championship 59

The 59 is only the third sub-60 round with a bogey in PGA Tour history, and Snedeker opened up a big five-stroke lead on Martin Flores and D.A. Points in the final event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour regular season.