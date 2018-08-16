Brandt Snedeker makes history with a 59 at the Wyndham Championship, including a bogey

A 32-27 start in Greensboro puts Snedeker in rare company

What's that, you weren't ready for post-PGA Championship golf without Tiger Woods? Well, we have a slight problem. Brandt Snedeker just shot the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina with a 11-under 59.

Snedeker's 59 started off innocently enough. He played the back nine at Sedgefield Country Club in 3-under 32 with a bogey. Even crazier is the fact that he was 1 over through three holes and played the last 15 in 12 under. Here's a look at his scorecard.

snedscard.png

Snedeker finished that side of the course with four birdies for the 32, and then he made six birdies and an eagle on the other side for a 27. He stiffed pretty much every approach shot on his back nine (the front nine on the course) and hit six (!) approach shots at 6 feet or closer. He gained over six strokes on the field on approach shots on the day.

The 59 is the first on the PGA Tour since Adam Hadwin did it at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January 2017. That was the second 59 in January 2017 as Justin Thomas did it at the Sony Open that year, too. 

It's also the first ever at the Wyndham Championship.

YearGolferEventScore

1977

Al Geiberger

Danny Thomas Memphis Classic

59

1991

Chip Beck

Las Vegas Invitational

59

1999

David Duval

Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

59

2010

Paul Goydos

John Deere Classic

59

2010

Stuart Appleby

Greenbrier Classic

59

2013

Jim Furyk

BMW Championship

59

2016

Jim Furyk

Travelers Championship

58

2017

Justin Thomas

Sony Open

59

2017

Adam Hadwin

CareerBuilder Challenge

59

2018

Brandt Snedeker

Wyndham Championship

59

The 59 is only the third sub-60 round with a bogey in PGA Tour history, and Snedeker opened up a big five-stroke lead on Martin Flores and D.A. Points in the final event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour regular season.

Kyle Porter

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

