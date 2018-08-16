Brandt Snedeker makes history with a 59 at the Wyndham Championship, including a bogey
A 32-27 start in Greensboro puts Snedeker in rare company
What's that, you weren't ready for post-PGA Championship golf without Tiger Woods? Well, we have a slight problem. Brandt Snedeker just shot the 10th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Thursday at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina with a 11-under 59.
Snedeker's 59 started off innocently enough. He played the back nine at Sedgefield Country Club in 3-under 32 with a bogey. Even crazier is the fact that he was 1 over through three holes and played the last 15 in 12 under. Here's a look at his scorecard.
Snedeker finished that side of the course with four birdies for the 32, and then he made six birdies and an eagle on the other side for a 27. He stiffed pretty much every approach shot on his back nine (the front nine on the course) and hit six (!) approach shots at 6 feet or closer. He gained over six strokes on the field on approach shots on the day.
The 59 is the first on the PGA Tour since Adam Hadwin did it at the CareerBuilder Challenge in January 2017. That was the second 59 in January 2017 as Justin Thomas did it at the Sony Open that year, too.
It's also the first ever at the Wyndham Championship.
|Year
|Golfer
|Event
|Score
1977
Al Geiberger
Danny Thomas Memphis Classic
59
1991
Chip Beck
Las Vegas Invitational
59
1999
David Duval
Bob Hope Chrysler Classic
59
2010
Paul Goydos
John Deere Classic
59
2010
Stuart Appleby
Greenbrier Classic
59
2013
Jim Furyk
BMW Championship
59
2016
Jim Furyk
Travelers Championship
58
2017
Justin Thomas
Sony Open
59
2017
Adam Hadwin
CareerBuilder Challenge
59
2018
Brandt Snedeker
Wyndham Championship
59
The 59 is only the third sub-60 round with a bogey in PGA Tour history, and Snedeker opened up a big five-stroke lead on Martin Flores and D.A. Points in the final event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour regular season.
