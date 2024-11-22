PGA Tour star Brian Harman entered this week's RSM Classic with a mind that was far from at ease. Harman shared with reporters that a family friend of his has been in a coma for the past six weeks after attempting to save Harman's six year old son from drowning. The incident occurred last month during a family trip to the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in Florida.

Harman shared that his son Walter had been had been out boogie boarding in the ocean when he was taken out to sea by a rip current, prompting family friend Cathy Dowdy to go after him in an effort to save him. Dowdy was unsuccessful, but good Samaritan Crane Cantrell also entered the water and was able to save Harman's son.

According to the St. John's Citizen, Dowdy was taken to shore by a lifeguard before performing CPR on her. Dowdy was then taken to the Mayo Clinic in critical condition.

"She's been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head," Harman said during a press conference. "For all we've been through and for how terrible it's been for [Dowdy's family] Mike and Christina and Nicole, they're family for us and we're with them till the end. And I appreciate everybody that's helped us out through all this. You know, prayers for Cathy."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Dowdy's recovery, which has raised nearly $85,000 as of Nov. 21.