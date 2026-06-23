PGA Tour elects CEO Brian Rolapp as new commissioner after Jay Monahan's retirement

Tuesday was a big day for Brian Rolapp and the PGA Tour. Not only did the PGA unveil their long-discussed new two-series Tour structure and scheduling format for 2028 and beyond, but Rolapp also got a new job. The Tour announced Rolapp as its newly elected commissioner, adding that to his current title of PGA Tour CEO.

PGA Tour Enterprises chairman Joe Gorder announced the board voted to elect Rolapp the new commissioner on Monday, and he will take over for the retiring Jay Monahan at the end of the year. Elevating Rolapp into the commissioner role on top of being CEO consolidates his power and affirms that he is the man in charge, which has been evident since his arrival last year.

Making this announcement alongside the structural change to the PGA Tour is fitting, as the revamped Tour model and schedule has been Rolapp's biggest priority and he was the driving force behind making those changes. Rolapp has been clear from the outset that he was coming into the PGA Tour as an outsider to the golf world, but wanted to bridge the divide between what fans and players want to create a Tour that meets players needs while also presenting the best possible product for fans.

While a relatively simple approach, it has been welcome inside the PGA Tour offices and Rolapp's election as commissioner is a stamp of approval for how he's gone about his first year-plus guiding the Tour. With the new Tour structure taking shape in 2028, it made sense to put the man who was the driving force behind creating that new model in charge long-term.

When Rolapp joined the PGA Tour, he entered a unique landscape where the Tour was still battling with LIV Golf and trying to figure out how best to proceed. With LIV's future now in question and the Tour having clarity over what it will look like long-term with this new structure, Rolapp will get to enjoy the fruits of his early labor by presiding over what seems to be an upcoming era of strength and stability on the PGA Tour.