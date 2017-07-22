British Open 2017: Austin Connelly slam dunks an eagle at No. 2 at Royal Birkdale
The young Canadian moves on up the leaderboard with this hole-out
A new major championship record was set with Branden Grace's 62 on Saturday, and everybody is scoring all over the place in Round 3. There have been a handful of eagles on the drivable on the par-4 5th hole, but Austin Connelly did his damage on the second when he dunked one early in his round to get to 4 under and in contention.
As the crowd thundered, Connelly gave a mini fist pump.
Today is going to be absolutely insane.
