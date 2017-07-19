British Open 2017: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks
Mike McClure, who made millions playing DFS, gives his optimal DraftKings lineup for the British Open
This week for the British Open, DraftKings is running a Fantasy Golf Millionaire Maker with a $3 million prize pool.
If you're going to enter the Milly Maker, or any daily fantasy golf contest, you'll want to listen to what Mike McClure has to say. McClure has over $1 million in DFS winnings. His prediction model nailed the Masters, calling Sergio Garcia's big win entering the weekend. It also called Brooks Koepka winning the U.S. Open entering the weekend.
Now that he's had a chance to evaluate the entire British Open field, he's put together his optimal lineup.
One player he's all over: Matt Kuchar ($7,200 on DraftKings), who is a strong course fit at Royal Birkdale where accuracy will be heavily rewarded. McClure says you should get him in your lineups, where he could provide salary relief to roster the big guns.
Speaking of the most expensive golfers in the Open Championship, McClure likes Hideki Matsuyama for cash game lineups. With a price tag of $9,500, Matsuyama is $2,000 cheaper than Jordan Spieth ($11,600) and Jon Rahm ($11,400) but is projected to perform similarly. He is in a prime spot to break through for his first Major victory.
So who else is DFS pro Mike McClure all over at the British Open? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal DFS lineup for the British Open from the man who's won over $1 million playing daily fantasy sports and find out.
