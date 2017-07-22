British Open 2017: Branden Grace shoots first 62 in major history

There had been 31 instances of golfers shooting 63 in major championship history, but until Saturday at the 146th Open Championship, there had never been a 62. Branden Grace fired that number at Royal Birkdale to set the all-time single round record at any of the four major championships.

There have been 146 Opens, 117 U.S. Opens, 98 PGA Championships and 81 Masters, and nobody touched 62 until Grace did it in Round 3 at Royal Birkdale. That's 157 years of golf history, and Grace stands alone with his 62.

"It was a special day to be quite honest," Grace told Steve Sands of Golf Channel. He then proceeded to note that he didn't know 62 was the record.

"I had no idea whatsoever that that was the lowest at all," added Grace. "I was just so in the zone and playing so well that I was just trying to finish the round without a bogey. Sometimes it helps not knowing these things. It was a great day. I played flawlessly from tee to green, and I made some great putts. It was a great day."

Grace went out in 29 on Saturday and came home in 33 with some lengthy birdie putts on the back nine for the record. Grace even lipped out a birdie putt at the par-5 15th, or it could have been a 61. His putt for the record on the 18th was from about 3 feet, and it never left the center of the cup.

It's the 11th time someone shot 63 or better at the Open with the most recent 63 coming last year at Royal Troon in the final round when Henrik Stenson did it. In the first round last year, Phil Mickelson fired a 63 with a putt for 62 at the 18th hole; he missed by millimeters.

Grace didn't miss. It was an easy day at Birkdale, but this number was thought to be untouchable -- until Grace touched it off. And now, no matter what happens in the future, he'll always be the first to break the seal of 63 in major history.