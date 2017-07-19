British Open 2017: Brandt Snedeker (ribs) withdraws from Royal Birkdale

One of my favorite sleepers this week was Brandt Snedeker at 66-1 to win the 2017 Open Championship. Unfortunately that will no longer be possible as Snedeker has withdrawn from the event due to a rib injury. Snedeker has struggled with rib injuries in the past. He has a rare bone condition in which his ribs are far weaker than the rest of the bones in his body. He also had a wrist injury this year which also kept him out of The Players Championship this year.

Snedeker announced the news on Twitter.

"Unfortunately I have been forced to withdraw this week," he wrote. "I had a rib issue pop up last week, and it didn't respond to treatment as I had hoped. The Open Championship is one of my favorite tournaments, and [Royal] Birkdale is such a great test. 

"I am gutted I won't be able to compete and look forward to getting healthy as quick as possible. I will reevaluate with my doctors when I get back to Nashville and hopefully some rest will do the trick.

"Thanks for all the support and wish all the players a great Open!!"

Snedeker will be replaced in the field by first alternate James Hahn (who is not one of my sleepers this week).

