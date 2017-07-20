British Open 2017: Charley Hoffman makes first eagle at Birkdale's No. 1 since 1983

Charley Hoffman made an eagle at the first hole at Royal Birkdale during the Open Championship on Thursday. It was the first eagle of the day at No. 1 and, according to Justin Ray of Golf Channel, the first eagle at this hole since 1983 when such statistics started being recorded.

Hoffman had maybe the most nonchalant reaction to an eagle (non-Jason Dufner division) in golf history.

What makes it even more remarkable is that Hoffman nearly hit his tee shot out of bounds. It was up against a fence and some gorse, and Hoffman poured it in like it was an eight-foot putt. The shot got him to within two of the lead at the time.