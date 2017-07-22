British Open 2017: History awaits Jordan Spieth at Royal Birkdale on Sunday

Jordan Spieth shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday in the third round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale to get to 11 under overall, and he will take a 3-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar into the final round of this tournament on Sunday. Kuchar is three clear of Austin Connelly and Brooks Koepka, who are both in third place.

Spieth was flawless throughout Round 3. Out in 31, in with 34, and he made protecting a lead at a major championship -- when the field average dipped to 69 -- look easier than anyone should ever make it look.

Exhibit A of this came on the final hole. Spieth had just made a disappointing par on the par-5 17th after hitting his second into a greenside bunker. His playing partner, Kuchar, had just made birdie to get within two and was looking to possibly get within one at the last after nearly holing his second shot.

Instead, Spieth poured in a lengthy birdie, Kuchar missed his attempt, and the Open is all but over save for the engraving of the pitcher from which Spieth will consume alcohol on Sunday evening.

Three shot lead! @jordanspieth has the advantage heading in to Round 4. For more videos visit https://t.co/Y0Ljiq6Hze. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/G6drB70d9Z — The Open (@TheOpen) July 22, 2017

"I thought [my performance] was phenomenal," Spieth told Golf Channel. "I was very pleased with our tee-to-green performance. I made a couple of really nice par saves from four or five feet; other than that, it was stress-free. On a Saturday with a lead in a major, that's about as good as I can ask for right there. Really nice to get that one at the end."

It sure was. And now we have a 2016 Open redux. One year after Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson gave us a performance for the ages, Spieth and Kuchar are doing the same. It would be an absolute stunner if someone other than one of those two golfers walked home with the Claret Jug on Sunday evening.

2016 Open after R3

Stenson: 201

Phil: 202

Third: 207



2017 Open after R3

Spieth: 199

Kuchar: 202

Third: 205 — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 22, 2017

"Both of us were playing some good golf," Kuchar told Golf Channel. "I felt like it was a battle with both of us pushing each other. Hopefully there's more of that to come [Sunday]. It's a great atmosphere. British Open is so unique. Course is unique. Fans are unique. It really is fun to be out there competing."

Fun to watch, too. On a day when the flurry of activity on a gettable course included a major championship record of 62 by Branden Grace, Spieth and Kuchar pushed forward. That sounds intuitive, but it's not always easy to do.

"A lot of it is between the ears," Spieth told Golf Channel on what it means to stay tough in a major. "It's difficult to stay that way in majors. I tried to just play the golf course today. I knew scores would be lower today, which is tough to kind of hold a lead when par is not necessarily a great score."

If Jordan Spieth (23) wins tomorrow he will be the youngest Open Champion since Seve (22) in 1979. pic.twitter.com/81coWIc8in — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 22, 2017

Now either Kuchar or Spieth will likely make history at an historic track on Sunday. Kuchar trying to extend the record of seven consecutive first-time major winners to eight. Spieth trying to win his third major at the age of 23.

It would seem to be an insurmountable task for the affable Kuchar, but we can't act like the 2016 Masters didn't happen. Spieth has been in this position before and not closed the deal. But with the way he's rolling right now, that feels like an aberration.

And aside from that blown green jacket in 2016, Spieth is a closer of historic proportions. He has experience on his side, too, as he'll open Sunday's round with the lead or co-lead for the 14th (!) time at a major championship.

.@JordanSpieth: won 8 of last 9 times he's held 54-hole lead on PGA Tour. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 22, 2017

This one will mean more than most of them.

On Sunday, Spieth will try to join Jack Nicklaus as the only golfer under the age of 24 to win at least three legs of the Grand Slam. Only 16 golfers have ever won at least three legs. Hell, only 44 golfers have ever won three or more majors at all.

That's preposterous company, but Spieth has the trajectory of an all-timer. Birkdale likes to crown those, you know. Will it do so again on Sunday, or will Spieth's history be upended once again?

"The confidence that we are [major champions]," Spieth told Golf Channel of the key to closing. "Sometimes you forget or you take your mind off of that kind of confidence. That kind of confidence is so key tomorrow. Total belief in yourself. Trust in what you're doing. Head down, focused on whatever goal we set for tomorrow.

"Right now, I feel like I'm playing great. I'm putting decent. I need to keep striking the ball the way I struck it today and things will take care of themselves."