British Open 2017: Thieves vandalize Henrik Stenson's rental home, take his clothes
The defending Open champ had his clothes stolen
Defending British Open champion winner Henrik Stenson had his rental home near Royal Birkdale burglarized this week, he told reporters in a statement on Friday.
"It is obviously very special for me to be playing here in front of the fantastic Birkdale crowds as the defending Open champion so I am going to try not to let this spoil the week in any way," he said in a statement. "I am extremely grateful that my family were not in the house at the time.
"As many of you know, the Claret Jug was returned to the R&A on Monday but unfortunately, along with some valuable personal items, they have taken all of my clothing for the week."
Stenson won The Open last year in a total shootout with Phil Mickelson. He shot a 69 in the first round and is trying to back it up in Round 2 at a windy, rainy Birkdale.
Stenson, who is known for his steely gaze and brute strength, does not seem like the golfer whose house you would want to pick to break into if you could choose from the 156 players in the Open field.
