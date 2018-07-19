British Open 2018: Golfer rushes to Carnoustie in helicopter, barely makes tee time

Jhonattan Vegas definitely took the longest and most difficult of anyone to the 147th Open Championship in Scotland at Carnoustie. Vegas, who apparently had some visa and travel issues, was delayed getting to Carnoustie until the middle of the week.

Vegas was supposed to get to Scotland a week ago, but his passport expired on that day, which is obviously not ideal when you're trying to get to the third major of 2018.

That face when you realized you visa to the UK is expired the same day you were supposed to travel. La cara cuando te das cuenta que tu visa al Reino Unido está vencida el mismo días que viajas. 😡😡🤬🤬🤬😡😡 pic.twitter.com/lztAcLUNN0 — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) July 12, 2018

Everything seems to be against me to get my visa and make @TheOpen. First, @UPS mechanical problem and passport is running late and second, weather thru NYC and flight is delay. Probably need to find another flight. 😩😩😩😡😡😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) July 17, 2018

On my way to @TheOpen. See you guys in 12 hours. Thanks for the support. Vía al @TheOpen. Nos vemos en 12 horas. Gracias a todos por el apoyo. 👍👍👍 — Jhonattan Vegas (@JhonattanVegas) July 18, 2018

When Vegas finally showed up at this year's Open, he did so by helicopter and didn't have his clubs (Mizuno and TaylorMade put together a facsimile of a bag for him). It showed over the first nine holes. Vegas made three bogeys and a birdie and went out in 2-over 38 with very little warm-up time and as many practice rounds as you and me.

Jhonattan Vegas had travel document issues trying to get to the Open. He arrived this morning by helicopter but his clubs didn't make it. He's on the driving range taking the plastic off the new clubs he'll use while his caddie scrambles to find the essentials to put in the... — Michael Collins (@ESPNCaddie) July 19, 2018

Vegas is playing his second Open. He missed the cut last year in his first one.