British Open 2018: Golfer rushes to Carnoustie in helicopter, barely makes tee time

After some travel and visa issues, Johnny Vegas didn't even have the proper clubs

Jhonattan Vegas definitely took the longest and most difficult of anyone to the 147th Open Championship in Scotland at Carnoustie. Vegas, who apparently had some visa and travel issues, was delayed getting to Carnoustie until the middle of the week.

Vegas was supposed to get to Scotland a week ago, but his passport expired on that day, which is obviously not ideal when you're trying to get to the third major of 2018. 

When Vegas finally showed up at this year's Open, he did so by helicopter and didn't have his clubs (Mizuno and TaylorMade put together a facsimile of a bag for him). It showed over the first nine holes. Vegas made three bogeys and a birdie and went out in 2-over 38 with very little warm-up time and as many practice rounds as you and me.

Vegas is playing his second Open. He missed the cut last year in his first one.

