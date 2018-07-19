British Open 2018: Here's why Tiger Woods has black tape on his neck Thursday

Big Cat is going for major championship No. 15 at Carnoustie this week

Tiger Woods is playing the 147th Open Championship this week at Carnoustie, his first since missing the cut at the 2015 Open at St. Andrews. Woods, who has had four back surgeries in recent years, was spotted with kinesiology tape (or KT tape) on his neck before Round 1 on Thursday.

You can see it sticking out the back of his sweater vest below on the first hole.

tiger-7-19-18.png

With the history of injuries Woods has endured, it's fair to wonder if this is cause for concern.

Bob Harig of ESPN delivers the good news, noting that it's not being worn due to an injury. Rather, Woods simply slept crooked on Wednesday evening. As somebody who currently has a stiff neck with limited range, I can identify.

Tiger is going for major championship No. 15 this week at The Open and his fourth Claret Jug. Maybe more imperatively, he's going for his first top 10 at any major since the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield.

