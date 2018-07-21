British Open 2018: Justin Rose ties major course record at Carnoustie with 64 on Saturday

Justin Rose made the 3-over cut on the number on Friday at the 147th British Open with a nice-sized birdie putt at the tough par-4 18th hole. It didn't necessarily feel significant at the time, and it certainly didn't feel like Rose had a chance of ending England's 25-year drought with the Claret Jug, but less than 24 hours later, things have changed.

That's because Rose, who went out early on Saturday morning at Carnoustie, tied an Open course record with a 7-under, bogey-free 64 and fell one shy of the overall course record of 63, set by Tommy Fleetwood at the 2017 Dunhill Links Championship.

"The first couple of days were difficult and frustrating," Rose told reporters. "The birdie on 18 last night freed me up and very happy to be here. I kept it together mentally, felt a bit more in control with my game too. To keep a clean sheet on this course obviously leads to great stuff."

A birdie on 18 on Friday meant @JustinRose99 made the cut, the same today puts him in contention heading into Sunday.



#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/a9RGwS4YG2 — The Open (@TheOpen) July 21, 2018

The round bumped him into the top 10 on the leaderboard and gave him at least an outside shot -- albeit a very small outside chance -- at winning major championship No. 2 on Sunday. The problem for Rose is that in addition to him playing well, the course is also playing much easier. There have already been three rounds of 66 or better, and the leaders haven't even started teeing off.

There were only three rounds of 66 or better total in the first two days.

After a flawless 64 Rose is T6 at 4 under par. But, course is playing easy and model giving Rose just a 0.9% win probability.



— data golf (@DataGolf) July 21, 2018

On this easier track, Rose burned hottest at the end. After going out in a respectable 2-under 34 without any bogeys, he shot a 30 (!) on the back nine with birdies at the last two holes, which were still playing over par at the time Rose finished.

"Playing the last four holes I was pushing myself to make a couple more," Rose said. "Those late couple of birdies certainly tomorrow will make it at least interesting."

The 64 for Rose tied the Open record at this course, which was set by Steve Stricker and Richard Green in consecutive rounds in 2007. Both of those golfers finished inside the top 10 this year so hopefully that's foreshadowing for Rose, who has just two top 10s at Opens in his career (and only one as a pro).

No matter what happens on Sunday, though, Rose sliced through one of the nastiest courses in the Open rota to one of the best scores in the tournament's history. Is it less meaningful because several golfers will have a shot at that same number as the day progresses? I don't know. What I do know is that Rose isn't concerned about that. All he's concerned with is the fact that because of his stellar Round 3, he now has a chance to claim golf's grandest and oldest prize.