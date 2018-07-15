British Open 2018 odds: Model that predicted the Masters releases surprising picks

The year's third golf major tees off Thursday at Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland. The 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, will feature golf's top players competing for the Claret Jug. Defending champ Jordan Spieth is going off at 20-1 British Open odds, while Dustin Johnson is the Vegas favorite at 12-1. Tiger Woods, also in the 2018 British Open field, is listed at 20-1 Open Championship odds. Everyone from Average Joes to professional bettors will be locking in wagers, so before you make any 2018 British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 147th Open Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a long shot at 25-1 Open Championship odds, makes a serious run at the title.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another surprise: Henrik Stenson, who won the Open Championship two years ago, doesn't sniff the top 15.



Stenson dominated the competition at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club. He shot a 63 on the final day with an impressive four-round score of 20-under. However, he failed to make the cut at the Open Championship in 2007, the last time this event was played at Carnoustie. It was one of just two times he didn't make it to the weekend at the British Open. And Stenson enters the British Open 2018 having failed to crack the top 10 in four of his last five starts on the PGA Tour.



Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Open Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? The updated 2018 British Open odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrik Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Alex Noren 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1