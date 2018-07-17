British Open 2018 odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from model that nailed four golf majors

The 147th British Open tees off from Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland on Thursday. The 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, features golf's elite competing for the Claret Jug. Five of the last six British Opens have been won by players who were already major winners. That bodes well for Dustin Johnson, who enters the British Open 2018 as the Vegas favorite at 12-1. It also bodes well for Tiger Woods, who won the Open Championship in 2000, 2005, and 2006. After opening at 20-1, Woods is now 25-1 British Open odds to win it all this year.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open this year: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion, makes a strong run, but falls just short of winning the title.



Woods, a 14-time major champion, will begin his quest for a 15th major title and his first since 2008. He won his last British Open in 2006 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.



Woods enters the 2018 British Open with a solid track record at Carnoustie: a seventh-place finish in 1999 and a 12th-place run in 2007. He's arriving in Scotland having recorded three top-five finishes this season, including a fourth place in his latest start at the Quicken Loans National.

Woods is also swinging the club well despite his struggles at the U.S. Open. He's 28th on the PGA Tour in driving distance at 304.9 yards and told reporters that he hit a 3-iron 330 yards at Augusta, where he finished 32nd in the Masters.



Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, a five-time major champion, barely cracks the top 20.



Mickelson won his 43rd PGA Tour title earlier this season at the WGC-Mexico Championship. It was his first victory since the 2013 Open at Muirfield, where his closing round of 66 gave him his fifth major title. However, he has struggled recently, finishing 48th or worse in his last two starts on the PGA Tour. And he missed the cut at the British Open in 2007, the last time this event was held at Carnoustie. He's a golfer you want to avoid this week.



Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Ricke Fowler 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Alex Noren 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1