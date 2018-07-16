British Open 2018 odds: Same model that nailed the Masters releases surprising picks

Golf's third major of the year, the 2018 British Open, tees off this Thursday at Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland. It's the eighth time the British Open, also known as the Open Championship, has been played at Carnoustie and the first since 2007 when Padraig Harrington defeated Sergio Garcia in a dramatic playoff. The British Open 2018 features the world's most talented players competing for the Claret Jug, won by Jordan Spieth last year. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is going off at 12-1 British Open odds. Rory McIlory, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose are close behind at 16-1 on the 2018 British Open odds board. Before you make any 2018 British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to see what the team at SportsLine is predicting.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 147th Open Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a long shot at 25-1 Open Championship odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another surprise the model is calling for at the 2018 British Open: Bubba Watson, a two-time major champion, finishes well outside the top 25.



Watson already has three victories on the PGA Tour this season. He finished on top of the leaderboard at the Genesis Open, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, and most recently at the Travelers Championship. However, aside from his three victories, Watson only has two other top 10 finishes - a fifth-place run at the Masters and a ninth-place finish in the WGC Mexico Championship. His best career showing at the Open Championship was a 23rd-place finish in 2012.



Also, the model says five other golfers with 20-1 British Open odds or longer will make a deep run at the title, including a massive long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Open Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated 2018 British Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Open Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Ricke Fowler 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Alex Noren 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1