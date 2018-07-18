British Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks by advanced model that nailed the Masters

Golf's third major of the year, the 2018 British Open, tees off at 1:35 a.m. ET on Thursday at Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland. Everyone has an opinion on the British Open, also known as the Open Championship, and professional bettors and Average Joes alike will make plenty of wagers on it. A star-studded 2018 British Open field that features every top-10 player will tackle this storied par-71 course, with a winner being crowned on Sunday. Speaking of top players, Dustin Johnson is the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world and the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2018 British Open odds. Fifteen players are going off at 25-1 or lower, including three-time British Open champion Tiger Woods. Before you lock in your 2018 British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 147th Open Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a long shot at 25-1 Open Championship odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another surprise the model is calling for at the British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy, a 14-time PGA Tour champion and the 2014 Open Championship winner, barely cracks the top 10.



McIlroy missed the cut at the Players Championship and U.S. Open already this year and finished a disappointing 28th at the Irish Open in his tune-up for the 2018 British Open. He has had success in this event before, finishing in the top five in his last two Open Championships, but the model doesn't like his chances of being among the top contenders this week based on his recent play. There are much better values than the 16-1 British Open 2018 odds he's getting.



Also, the model says five other golfers with 20-1 British Open odds or longer will make a deep run at the title, including a massive long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Open Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated 2018 British Open odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the Open Championship projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed four of the last six majors heading into the weekend.

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Ricke Fowler 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Alex Noren 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1