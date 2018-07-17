British Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks by proven model that nailed the Masters

Golf's third major of the year gets underway on Thursday at Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland. The 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, brings the top golfers from the PGA and European Tour together for a highly-competitive tournament that features tough course conditions and unpredictable weather. Dustin Johnson is the 12-1 favorite in the latest 2018 British Open odds as he seeks his second career major win and first Open Championship title. His best performance in the British Open is a runner-up finish in 2011. He's followed by plenty of other big names, with Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose all going off at 16-1 in the latest 2018 Open Championship odds. Before you make your 2018 British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel, you need to see what the team at SportsLine is predicting.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the 147th Open Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a long shot at 25-1 Open Championship odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another surprise the model is projecting for the British Open 2018: Henrik Stenson, the winner of this event two years ago and a top-10 finisher in the Masters and U.S. Open this year, finishes outside the top 10.



Stenson comes into the British Open 2018 with health concerns. A left elbow injury forced him to withdraw from last week's Scottish Open, and he has admitted to being less than 100 percent this week as he takes aim for his second British Open title. But with an extremely competitive 2018 British Open field and tough conditions expected, the model doesn't see Stenson being a strong contender this week. There are much better values than the 25-1 British Open 2018 odds he's getting.



Also, the model says five other golfers with 20-1 British Open odds or longer will make a deep run at the title, including a massive long shot. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 16-1

Ricke Fowler 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Tiger Woods 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Alex Noren 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1

Tyrrell Hatton 40-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Ian Poulter 50-1