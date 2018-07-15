British Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks from same model that predicted the Masters﻿

The Carnoustie Championship Course will play host to the 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, for the first time since 2007 when play gets underway on Thursday. The year's third golf major will feature the world's top players from the PGA and European tours. Dustin Johnson, whose best British Open finish was a second place in 2011, is the Vegas favorite, going off at 12-1. Johnson is followed closely by Rory McIlroy at 14-1 British Open odds and Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose at 16-1. Three-time Open Championship winner Tiger Woods is also in the 2018 British Open field and listed at 20-1.



Before you make any British Open picks or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 Open Championship, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



Now that the 147th Open Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open 2018: Sergio Garcia, a long shot at 25-1 Open Championship odds, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another surprise: Spieth, one of the biggest favorites at 16-1 British Open odds, struggles to crack the top 10.



Spieth, the reigning British Open champion, has struggled the past three months. After finishing third at the Masters, he hasn't cracked the top 20 in any of the seven events he's played in. He has also missed the cut four times during that span, including at the U.S. Open, where he shot an opening-round 78 to play himself out of contention. And while he does have one other top-five finish at the British Open, he also has landed outside the top 25 three times. SportsLine's model sees far better value than the 16-1 Open Championship odds Spieth is getting.



Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 Open Championship, and which long shots stun the golfing world? The updated 2018 British Open odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrik Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Alex Noren 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1