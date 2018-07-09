British Open 2018 odds: Surprising picks from the model that nailed the Masters

The third major of the year will be decided when the PGA Tour heads to Carnoustie Championship Course for the 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, who took third in the U.S. Open, is currently the Vegas favorite in the British Open at 12-1 odds, followed closely by Rory McIlory at 14-1. Last year's champion, Jordan Spieth, sits at 16-1 along with Justin Rose.



SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the Open Championship from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



Now that the 147th Open Championship field is taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2018: Sergio Garcia, a 25-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



After 73 majors without a win, Garcia finally achieved his dream with a playoff victory against Justin Rose at the 2017 Masters. And he has performed extremely well at the British Open in years past. Garcia has 10 top-10 finishes, including two runner-ups, at the Open Championship.



Another surprise, Tiger Woods, a three-time champion, doesn't sniff the top 25. He's somebody to completely steer clear of at the 2018 British Open.



Despite finishing 12th or better in his past two Open Championship events at Carnoustie, Woods enters this year's tournament struggling mightily in plenty of statistical categories. He ranks 175th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (54.92), 88th in greens in regulation percentage (66.52), and 141st in sand save percentage (46.38), which could spell trouble at Carnoustie, which is known for its difficult conditions.



Also, the model says five additional golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Open Championship title.



2018 British Open odds:

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Jordan Spieth 16-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Rickie Fowler 18-1

Justin Thomas 18-1

Tommy Fleetwood 18-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Jason Day 25-1

Henrik Stenson 25-1

Sergio Garcia 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrik Reed 30-1

Paul Casey 30-1

Alex Noren 30-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Branden Grace 40-1