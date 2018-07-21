British Open 2018 odds: Surprising Sunday picks from model that nailed the Masters

Sunday at the 2018 British Open promises to be entertaining. Three golfers, including reigning Open Championship winner Jordan Spieth, are tied at the top of the leaderboard at 9-under. Spieth is the British Open favorite at 3-2 as he looks to repeat. Tied with him heading into Sunday are Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner, who are listed at 5-1 and 11-2, respectively. Tiger Woods, who shot a 5-under on Saturday for his best round at a major in seven years and is tied for sixth, is getting 14-1 British Open odds to win it all on Sunday.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend.



It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



With three rounds in the books, SportsLine simulated the final round of the 2018 British Open 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for on Sunday: Alex Noren, four shots back and going off at 25-1, makes a strong run at the title.



Noren shot a third-round 67 to surge into contention, and after recent strong showings at the U.S. Open and Players Championship, he's a long shot that offers plenty of value for anybody making Sunday British Open 2018 picks.



Another surprise: Schauffele, who enters Sunday tied with Spieth for the lead, doesn't crack the top five when play wraps up. There are far better values than the 5-1 British Open odds he's listed at.



Also the model has also identified three others going off with British Open odds of 20-1 or longer who will be contention for the Claret Jug. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



Jordan Spieth 3-2

Xander Schauffele 5-1

Kevin Kisner 11-2

Francesco Molinari 14-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Kevin Chappell 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 20-1

Alex Noren 25-1

Zach Johnson 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Webb Simpson 50-1