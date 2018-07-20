British Open 2018 odds: Surprising weekend picks by advanced model that nailed the Masters

The leaderboard for the 2018 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, is extremely crowded heading into Saturday's action at Carnoustie Championship Course. Tommy Fleetwood, who currently sits one shot off the lead at the British Open 2018, is the Vegas favorite entering the weekend at 11-2 in the 2018 British Open odds. He's followed closely by former champions Zach Johnson (13-2), Rory McIlroy (7-1) and Jordan Spieth (8-1) in the 2018 British Open weekend odds. Before you make any bets or enter a weekend daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the cut for the 2018 British Open has been made, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for this weekend: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion, climbs the leaderboard and finishes inside the top 12.

Woods, a 14-time major champion, currently sits at even par after firing two rounds of 71 at Carnoustie. It's the first time Woods has opened a major championship with consecutive rounds of par or better since the 2013 Open.

Another surprise: 2015 champion Zach Johnson, who's tied for the lead heading into Saturday, doesn't sniff the top five. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this weekend.

