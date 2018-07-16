British Open 2018: Tiger Woods odds, projected finish for Open Championship

Carnoustie Championship Course hosts the 2018 British Open, or Open Championship, for the eighth time in its history on Thursday for the year's third golf major. The British Open will draw bets from around the world as a loaded 2018 British Open field takes aim at this classic 6,941-yard, par 71 course. Dustin Johnson, still looking for his first Open Championship title after finishing as the runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011, is the Vegas favorite at 12-1. Three-time winner Tiger Woods is getting 25-1 odds, while Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, and Justin Rose are all listed at 16-1.



SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.



Now that the 147th British Open field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for at the British Open this year: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion, makes a strong run, but falls just short of winning the title.



Woods, a 14-time major champion, will begin his quest for a 15th major title and his first since 2008. He won his last British Open in 2006 at Royal Liverpool Golf Club.



Woods enters the 2018 British Open with a solid track record at Carnoustie: a seventh-place finish in 1999 and a 12th-place run in 2007. He's arriving in Scotland having recorded three top-five finishes this season, including a fourth place in his latest start at the Quicken Loans National.



Another surprise: Justin Thomas, who isn't a top-five favorite in the 2018 British Open odds, makes a strong run and finishes near the top of the leaderboard.



Thomas has a pair of wins on the PGA Tour this year and been in contention in virtually every event -- finishing in the top 25 in all but two tournaments. Even though he hasn't traditionally played well at the Open Championship, the model sees the world's No. 2 player making a strong run this week. He provides plenty of value at 20-1.



