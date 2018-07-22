British Open 2018: Twitter flips out as Tiger Woods hits crazy recoiling wedge from bunker

This might go down as the shot of the day if Woods goes on to win The Open

Tiger Woods leads the 147th Open Championship by himself on Sunday as he starts the final nine holes of his quest for a 15th major championship. After a bogey-free front nine, Woods found himself in a fairway bunker off the tee at the par-4 10th hole.

With his ball close to the edge of the bunker and water running in front of the green, the conservative play would have been to pitch out, take his medicine and guarantee a bogey. But Tiger has been anything but conservative on this Sunday.

He pounded a wedge, recoiled it as hard as he could and gave himself a birdie look. Woods went on to miss the birdie, but he kept his bogey-free round intact. And with the rip it has become clear he's going for broke at Carnoustie on Sunday with several other monster names like Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth trying to chase him down for the Claret Jug.

Golf Twitter, of course, completely freaked out about the shot.

