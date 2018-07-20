British Open 2018: Why does Tiger Woods still captivate us despite not dominating golf anymore?

There are plenty of contenders at the 2018 British Open, and yet, only one name enraptures the golf world with every hole he plays -- even if he only shot an even 71 in Thursday's opening round. What is it about Tiger Woods?

Woods made waves early in his round Thursday by birdying two of his first four holes and saving par on the other seven holes in the first nine. On the last nine at Carnoustie, however, Woods came apart, with three bogeys and only one birdie, ending even on the day. And yet, his ridiculously hot start couldn't help but garner the attention of the golf world.

On Friday's episode of "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk Woods and why, even 10 years after his last Major win, he still has the ability to draw everyone's attention with something as simple as a birdie on the first hole. They also talk about the aura that Woods exudes, and delve into whether or not the 14-time Major winner can start to recapture at least some of the dominance that made him the toast of golf.

Woods may not be the golfer he used to be, but this most recent attempt is the closest we've seen to a return to form from Woods since his back troubles began. And golf fans will continue to eagerly watch him as he chases No. 15.

Listen and subscribe to "Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell:" iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn