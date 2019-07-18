British Open 2019: David Duval cards octuple bogey on par-5 seventh hole at Royal Portrush

David Duval is probably wishing he'd done things a little differently Thursday morning on the par-5 seventh at Royal Portrush. The 2001 Open Champion bungled the 590-yard hole with an 8-over 13. He finished the front nine 12 over. Suffice to say, Duval has jumped out to an early lead for worst-played hole of the tournament.

Duval started his day off hot with consecutive birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, but things quickly spiraled from there. He followed that up with pars on Nos. 3 and 4, then went quadruple bogey-bogey before going completely off the rails with an 8-over. His 13 is the highest score at The Open since at least 1983, shattering the previous high of 11 that had been shared by four players. If you were wondering, the term for an 8-over is indeed "octuple bogey."

David Duval is now down for a 13 on the seventh hole.



That is the highest score at The Open since at least 1983 (when the TOUR started keeping hole-by-hole records).



The previous high was 11. That was accomplished by four players. Henrik Stenson (2011) was the most recent. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) July 18, 2019

Duval has some time to scramble and get a few strokes back before the day ends and before the weekend cut, but carding such a high single-hole score less than nine holes in currently has him in last place on the leaderboard and well out of contention.