British Open 2019: David Duval cards octuple bogey on par-5 seventh hole at Royal Portrush
Duval had one of the worst single-hole performances at a major, carding an 8-over 13 at the seventh
David Duval is probably wishing he'd done things a little differently Thursday morning on the par-5 seventh at Royal Portrush. The 2001 Open Champion bungled the 590-yard hole with an 8-over 13. He finished the front nine 12 over. Suffice to say, Duval has jumped out to an early lead for worst-played hole of the tournament.
Duval started his day off hot with consecutive birdies on Nos. 1 and 2, but things quickly spiraled from there. He followed that up with pars on Nos. 3 and 4, then went quadruple bogey-bogey before going completely off the rails with an 8-over. His 13 is the highest score at The Open since at least 1983, shattering the previous high of 11 that had been shared by four players. If you were wondering, the term for an 8-over is indeed "octuple bogey."
Duval has some time to scramble and get a few strokes back before the day ends and before the weekend cut, but carding such a high single-hole score less than nine holes in currently has him in last place on the leaderboard and well out of contention.
-
2019 British Open leaderboard, Round 1
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 148th Open Championship
-
McIlroy makes 8 at the first hole
Things were moving quickly for the Northern Irishman on Thursday
-
How to watch the 2019 Open live, Round 1
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Royal Portrush on Thursday
-
Open Round 1 tee times, pairings
The pairings and tee times are here for Royal Portrush with Round 1 starting on Thursday
-
2019 British Open TV coverage, stream
How to watch every single moment of the 2019 Open Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
Grillo makes first ace at The Open
Quite the shot on the 13th at Portrush for Grillo