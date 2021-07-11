The seventh major championship in less than a year tees off Thursday, July 15, when the world's top players take on Royal St. George's in the 2021 Open Championship. The British Open was canceled last year, so Shane Lowry comes in as the defending champion after winning by six strokes at Royal Portrush in 2019. The players will face blind shots, unlucky bounces and brutal rough at Royal St. George's, and deep bunkers will penalize longer hitters. Darren Clarke fulfilled his childhood dream of winning a British Open title in 2011, the last time the event was played on the course in Sandwich, England. Ben Curtis was also an unexpected British Open winner at Royal St. George's in 2003.

U.S. Open champion and world No. 1 Jon Rahm is the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. Other players in the 2021 Open Championship field expected to contend include Rory McIlroy (11-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1), Bryson DeChambeau (14-1) and Brooks Koepka (14-1). Before you lock in any 2021 Open Championship picks or make any golf predictions, you need to see who red-hot golf insider Sal Johnson is backing.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson knows what it takes to win on the tough links courses across the pond. Before the 2018 British Open, the expert was locked in on Francesco Molinari as a top contender.

"Look at what he has done in the last five weeks," Johnson told SportsLine before that event, "this guy is on fire and that could include and spill over to this week."

The result? Molinari went out and shot 65 in the third round and posted a bogey-free 69 on Sunday to win his first major championship by two strokes. He is the only Italian player to win a major title.

In 2017, he said of Jordan Spieth, "if he putts well, watch out for him." The Texan did just that, shooting a pair of 65s to take his first British Open and his third major overall.

Johnson also has a tremendous feel for when momentum will propel a player to victory. Before the U.S. Open, he pegged Rahm among his best bets to win and touted Louis Oosthuizen at 45-1 as his top long-shot candidate. Rahm and Oosthuizen battled to the finish, with Rahm surging to his first major title.

Johnson has been on fire all season. Before the Memorial, he had Rahm and Collin Morikawa listed among his best bets. Rahm had a six-stroke lead after the third round but had to withdraw, and Morikawa dueled to the end with Patrick Cantlay before falling in a playoff. Anyone who has followed Johnson's advice has cashed in huge.

Top 2021 Open Championship expert picks

Shockingly, the golf expert is fading DeChambeau, who could find himself in a lot of trouble at Royal St. George's. He knows the big-hitter is capable of anything, but the rough will be thick and wreak havoc on his wedge game. The 27-year-old leads the tour in driving distance (321.9), but is 189th in accuracy, hitting the fairway less than 54 percent of the time. DeChambeau overcame the rough at Winged Foot to win the U.S. Open in September, but Johnson isn't willing to bet on him at the Open 2021.

On the other hand, Johnson knows Rahm will come in with more confidence than anyone. He moved into the world No. 1 spot after his U.S. Open win, and that came on the heels of a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship and a Memorial in which he had to withdraw with a six-stroke lead. He is one of the best ball-strikers on tour and leads in scoring average (69.602) and is fourth in greens in regulation (71.04 percent). He has shot in the 60s in nine of his last 16 rounds, including two tough majors. He hasn't finished in the top-10 in four British Open appearances, but he tied for 11th in 2019.

The golf expert also knows Koepka is a big-game hunter who thrives on major championship competition. His surgically repaired knee is getting stronger every week, and he was the runner-up at the PGA Championship two months ago. The four-time major champion tied for fourth at Royal Portrush in 2019, his highest finish at the Open Championship. The 31-year-old was rounding into fine form before his knee surgery, winning in Phoenix in early February. He was the runner-up at the Concession two weeks later, just before suffering his freak knee injury.

2021 Open Championship odds, field, contenders

Jon Rahm 9-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1

Brooks Koepka 14-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen 28-1

Tyrrell Hatton 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Justin Rose 33-1

Shane Lowry 40-1

Viktor Hovland 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Webb Simpson 40-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Tony Finau 40-1

Collin Morikawa 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Daniel Berger 50-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Scottie Scheffler 50-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Lee Westwood 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Will Zalatoris 50-1

Rickie Fowler 50-1

Jason Day 50-1

Cameron Smith 60-1

Joaquin Niemann 66-1

Matt Kuchar 66-1

Sam Burns 66-1

Marc Leishman 66-1

Francesco Molinari 66-1

Henrik Stenson 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Sung-Jae Im 66-1

Robert MacIntyre 66-1

Branden Grace 70-1

Danny Willett 80-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 80-1

Abraham Ancer 80-1

Gary Woodland 80-1

Victor Perez 100-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 100-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Graeme McDowell 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Max Homa 100-1

Martin Kaymer 100-1

Bubba Watson 125-1

Tom Lewis 125-1

Brandt Snedeker 125-1

Corey Conners 125-1

Eddie Pepperell 125-1

Stewart Cink 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Hao-Tong Li 125-1

Jason Kokrak 125-1

Thomas Pieters 125-1

Matthias Schwab 150-1

Billy Horschel 150-1

Zach Johnson 150-1

Charl Schwartzel 150-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 150-1

Andy Sullivan 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Si-Woo Kim 150-1

Padraig Harrington 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Byeong-Hun An 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Matt Jones 150-1

Mike Lorenzo-Vera 200-1

Brian Harman 200-1

Emiliano Grillo 200-1

Aaron Rai 200-1

Marcus Armitage 200-1

Andrew Johnston 200-1

Charley Hoffman 200-1

Russell Knox 200-1

Keegan Bradley 200-1

Joost Luiten 200-1

Dylan Frittelli 200-1

Ryan Palmer 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Sebastian Munoz 200-1

Andrew Putnam 225-1

Kurt Kitayama 250-1

Chez Reavie 250-1

Jim Furyk 250-1

Jason Dufner 250-1

Sung-Hoon Kang 250-1

Jazz Janewattananond 250-1

Scott Piercy 250-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 250-1

Ryan Moore 250-1

Jimmy Walker 250-1

Charles Howell 250-1

Adam Hadwin 250-1

Joel Dahmen 250-1

Lucas Glover 250-1

Matthew Southgate 250-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250-1

Paul Waring 250-1

Benjamin Hebert 250-1

Aaron Wise 250-1

Ryan Fox 250-1

Jorge Campillo 250-1

Keith Mitchell 250-1

Romain Langasque 250-1

Justin Harding 250-1

Luke List 250-1

J.B. Holmes 250-1

Marcus Kinhult 250-1

Rory Sabbatini 250-1

C.T. Pan 300-1

Takumi Kanaya 300-1

Danny Lee 300-1

Shaun Norris 300-1

Shugo Imahira 300-1

Ernie Els 500-1

Darren Clarke 500-1

Bernhard Langer 500-1

Paul Lawrie 500-1

John Daly 1000-1

Jaco Ahlers 1000-1

David Duval 1500-1

Mark Calcavecchia 2000-1

Todd Hamilton 2000-1