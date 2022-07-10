The world's top golfers will head to the home of golf for the PGA Tour season's final major, the 2022 Open Championship, which tees off Thursday, July 14 on the Old Course at St. Andrews. The aura surrounding a major on the hallowed grounds in Scotland is intense, but the 150th anniversary of the Open Championship will ratchet it up even further. Tiger Woods, who won the 2005 Open on the Old Course, plans to be in the 2022 Open Championship field after skipping the U.S. Open. The 15-time major champ is one of many multiple major winners in the 2022 British Open field.

Rory McIlroy is the 9-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Open Championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Former world No. 1 and 2021 U.S. Open champ Jon Rahm is right behind at 11-1, with Masters winner and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler at 12-1. Two-time reigning PGA champ Justin Thomas is 14-1, followed by Jordan Spieth (18-1) and 2022 U.S. Open champ Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1). Woods is priced at 40-1 to win his 16th major championship. Before you make any 2022 British Open picks, you need to see the PGA predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is up more than 64 units on those plays in 2022, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Top 2022 Open Championship expert picks

One surprise pick from McDonald: He is fading Cameron Smith, even though he has two victories this season and is among the 2022 Open Championship favorites. The 28-year-old won the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and the Players in March. He also tied for third at the Masters, but he hasn't done much since April at Augusta, finishing no higher than 13th. That's because the short game that carried him has been faltering in recent outings. His driving issues could get him into trouble at St. Andrews.

On the other hand, the expert is intrigued by the possibilities of Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 28-1. The 38-year-old has been at the center of controversy surrounding LIV Golf, but it seems to have sparked him more than anything. The former U.S. Open and Masters champ has finished in the top 10 in both of that tour's events so far, posting a tie for third in Portland. His power off the tee and ability to cut through the expected winds should play well on the Old Course. He was averaging 4.1 birdies per round (20th on tour) before his PGA Tour suspension. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2022 Open Championship golf picks

2022 Open Championship odds, field, top contenders

Rory McIlroy 9-1

Jon Rahm 11-1

Scottie Scheffler 12-1

Justin Thomas 14-1

Collin Morikawa 18-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 20-1

Will Zalatoris 20-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Shane Lowry 22-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Viktor Hovland 28-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Dustin Johnson 28-1

Louis Oosthuizen 35-1

Tyrrell Hatton 35-1

Brooks Koepka 35-1

Tommy Fleetwood 35-1

Tiger Woods 40-1

Sam Burns 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Sungjae Im 50-1

Cameron Young 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Robert MacIntyre 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Adam Scott 60-1

Sergio Garcia 65-1

Jason Day 65-1

Mito Pereira 65-1

Corey Conners 65-1

Daniel Berger 65-1

Webb Simpson 65-1

Patrick Reed 65-1

Abraham Ancer 65-1

Marc Leishman 65-1

Rickie Fowler 80-1

Thomas Pieters 80-1

Billy Horschel 80-1

Seamus Power 80-1

Harold Varner 80-1

Lee Westwood 80-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Branden Grace 100-1

Max Homa 100-1

Lucas Herbert 100-1

Alex Noren 100-1

Matt Wallace 100-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 100-1

Francesco Molinari 100-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Adrian Meronk 125-1

Thomas Detry 125-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 125-1

Ryan Fox 125-1

Russell Henley 125-1

Phil Mickelson 125-1

Garrick Higgo 125-1

Bernd Wiesberger 125-1

Brian Harman 125-1

Danny Willett 125-1

Padraig Harrington 125-1

Gary Woodland 125-1

Cameron Champ 125-1

Ian Poulter 125-1

Dylan Frittelli 125-1

Min Woo Lee 125-1

Victor Perez 125-1

Andy Sullivan 150-1

Jimmy Walker 150-1

Harris English 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Kevin Na 150-1

Talor Gooch 150-1

Erik van Rooyen 150-1

Scott Vincent 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Kevin Kisner 150-1

Ashley Chesters 200-1

Joohyung Kim 200-1

Mackenzie Hughes 200-1

Cameron Tringale 200-1

Guido Migliozzi 250-1

Anthony Quayle 250-1

Zach Johnson 250-1

Thriston Lawrence 300-1

Sadom Kaewkanjana 300-1

Zander Lombard 300-1

Ben Campbell 400-1

Yuto Katsuragawa 500-1

Sihwan Kim 500-1

David Duval 1000-1

John Daly 1000-1

Stephen Dodd 1000-1