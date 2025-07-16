The Open Championship has become one of the most unpredictable events on the entire PGA schedule, as no golfer since Ernie Els in 2012 won the Open Championship after winning the event a previous time in his career. With an accomplished group of prior winners such as Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa vying to change that at the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Dunluce Links in Northern Ireland, should you include any previous winners in your 2025 Open Championship bets?

Or, will the trend continue and someone like Scottie Scheffler, the +450 favorite in the latest 2025 Open Championship odds, Jon Rahm (+1200), Bryson DeChambeau (+2000) or an unexpected longshot capture their first Open Championship with the final major of the year teeing off on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET. The other three majors have all had at least one repeat winner since 2019, so it's an odd trend that shows the difficulty of the event and the depth of every Open Championship field. Before making any 2025 Open Championship picks, you need to see the 2025 Open Championship predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Adam Svensson (150-1). This season, he's already hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1) and Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans.

Top 2025 Open Championship expert picks

One surprise: Kannon loves the value of Jordan Spieth as a 60-1 longshot. Spieth is a three-time major winner, including taking the 2017 Open Championship, and a 13-time PGA Tour champion. But with zero victories over the last 36 months, Spieth has moved into longshot territory in the 2025 Open Championship odds. Despite that extended stretch without a victory, Kannon sees Spieth as too talented and accomplished a golfer still in his prime years at age 31 to be listed at 60-1 to win the Open Championship 2025.

Spieth withdrew from the Travelers Championship due to a neck and back injury during the first round, but he confirmed he'll be playing in the Open Championship. He has two top-10 finishes since the start of May and Spieth is 18th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season, so he hasn't been playing miserable golf despite his lack of a victory. Given his vast experience at majors and course familiarity by playing at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush Dunluce Links, where he finished T-20, Kannon sees value in Spieth at 50-1 odds for 2025 Open Championship bets. See who else to back here.

How to make 2025 British Open picks

2025 Open Championship odds, field

(odds subject to change)



Scottie Scheffler +450

Rory McIlroy +700

Jon Rahm +1200

Bryson DeChambeau +2000

Xander Schauffele +2500

Tommy Fleetwood +2600

Ludvig Åberg +2800

Viktor Hovland +3000

Collin Morikawa +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Shane Lowry +3500

Robert MacIntyre +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Joaquin Niemann +5000

Justin Thomas +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Russell Henley +6500

Corey Conners +6500

Brooks Koepka +6500

Sam Burns +7000

Justin Rose +7500

Adam Scott +8000

Cameron Young +8000

Patrick Reed +9000

Ben Griffin +9000

Jason Day +9000

Aaron Rai +9000

Maverick McNealy +9000

Hideki Matsuyama +9000

Chris Gotterup +9000

Ryan Fox +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

JJ Spaun +10000