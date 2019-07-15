British Open predictions, odds 2019: Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy picks from top PGA insider

The 2019 British Open, also referred to as the Open Championship, is the final major of the season. All eyes will be fixated on Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland starting on Thursday. The 2019 Open Championship is the first at the iconic venue since 1951, but it's the first of three trips the tournament will take to Royal Portrush between now and 2040. In the last five years, players from four countries have taken down the Open Championship, including Sweden's Henrik Stenson and Italy's Francesco Molinari, who won it last year. Northern Ireland native Rory McIlroy took down the Open Championship in 2014 and he's the 8-1 favorite to win at Royal Portrush. However, 16 players are 30-1 or shorter according to the latest 2019 Open Championship odds, including Brooks Koepka (10-1), Tiger Woods (18-1), and Louis Oosthuizen (30-1). McIlroy could be pushed all week on his home soil, which is why you'll want to view the 2019 Open Championship picks and predictions from legendary golf expert Sal Johnson before you make your own selections.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is red-hot this year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters, and Woods walked away with his fifth green jacket. Then, Johnson promoted Koepka in his PGA Championship best bets, and Koepka made a mockery of that major, building a seven-shot lead entering the weekend and cruising to victory.

Last month at the Travelers Championship, Johnson promoted 50-1 long shot Chez Reavie as a potential winner, citing Reavie's momentum following his third place finish at the U.S. Open and noting how his game (second in fairway accuracy, eighth in proximity to hole) suited TPC River Highlands perfectly. The result: Reavie cruised to a four-stroke victory, finishing 17-under for his first PGA title in 11 years.

And Johnson knows Royal Portrush like the back of his hand, having covered more than a dozen tournaments there over his storied career.

Now, Johnson -- the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer and the founder of the world's biggest golf stats database -- has issued his highly confident Open Championship picks 2019. He made those picks, which he's sharing at SportsLine, based on his revealing breakdown of Royal Portrush.

"Seven or eight holes will be perfect for bombers, while the rest of the course will appeal to the shotmaker," Johnson told SportsLine.

We can tell you Johnson wants no part of Koepka, who's tied for the second-lowest Open Championship 2019 odds at 10-1. "Portrush will be too tight for him," Johnson said. "And despite saying he gets prepared better for majors, he may be out of energy after winning the PGA Championship and finishing as the runner-up at the Masters and U.S. Open."

Johnson has a strong read on Woods, who stunned the golf world with his win at the Masters three months ago. Woods is now back on track to challenge Jack Nicklaus' record of 18 major titles, but he's constantly at the mercy of his health with a fused back. Woods has played a limited schedule to conserve his body this season, but it's reasonable to wonder how he'll hold up with cold, rainy and blustery conditions in store at Royal Portrush. Woods has not played since the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Johnson also has locked in the fate of McIlroy, a four-time major champion who has finished no worse than fifth in his last four starts at the Open. McIlroy has two wins this season and is playing his best golf in years, but his fate will rest with his putter. "The key for Rory will be putting," Johnson said. "That has always been his Achilles heel."

Instead, Johnson is high on an astronomical long shot who thrives on links courses, has a top-five Open Championship finish to his credit, and boasts a strong track record at Royal Portrush. "I strongly feel that he not only will contend but can win," Johnson said. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

Who wins the 2019 British Open? Where do Woods and McIlroy finish? And which massive long shot stuns the golf world? Check out the latest 2019 British Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sal Johnson's full leaderboard and picks, all from the golf insider who nailed the Masters and PGA Championship this year.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Ian Poulter 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Webb Simpson 100-1