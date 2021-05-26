As if Wednesday morning's announcement that the 2021 iteration of "The Match" would pit Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers wasn't attention-grabbing enough, the social media exchanges that ensued shortly thereafter the news broke certainly did the trick.

Per usual, Tom Brady appears to have kicked off some friendly social media ribbing. After the announcement, he chimed in to note it was two old guys (he and Mickelson) against the young guys (DeChambeau and Rodgers). He mentioned DeChambeau in the tweet and informed him he "better get used to laying up because we know [Aaron Rodgers] isn't going for it." Shots fired!

Turns out, that was just the start for Brady. Playing off the viral video that circulated this week showing Koepka being perturbed by DeChambeau walking behind him in an interview at the PGA Championship as his metal cleats were clopping on pavement -- which led to Koepka rolling his eyes and now an amazing meme -- Brady turned in a meme of his own on the subject.

And then another.

And then another.

On Instagram he continued, noting that 'The Match' was a competition that featured 'Two champions vs. a scientist and a jeopardy host.'

Koepka, the star of the viral video this week that continued the beef between he and DeChambeau, is not a part of the event. Nonetheless, he had a fitting response to it all.

That was followed by Mickelson -- quick to remind everyone he is the 2021 PGA Championship winner -- making a quip about his victory over Koepka over the weekend.

As for DeChambeau, he made a "Deflategate" joke and then hit back at Koepka.

Meanwhile, Rodgers is in Hawaii with his fiance, probably blissfully unaware that golf's current biggest rivals, the latest major champion and the NFL's biggest star all just went at each other in an exchange that may go down as an all-timer.