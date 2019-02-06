Brooks Koepka calls out Sergio Garcia for 'acting like a child' for behavior in Saudi Arabia

Leave it to new PGA Tour ombudsman Brooks Koepka to take up the Sergio Garcia topic and say what everyone else is thinking. A week after calling out Bryson DeChambeau for his slow play in Dubai, Koepka lit up Garcia for his disqualification at the Saudi International last week.

Garcia, who was actually booted from the tournament for roughing up five different greens, was filmed on camera freaking out in a greenside bunker at the event. It was ... not a good look, which Koepka noted on the Playing Through Podcast.

"It's frustrating as a player to see, to act like that, to disrespect everybody," said Koepka, who also played in the event and shot T57 at 2 over for the week. "To act like a child out there is not cool. It's not setting a good example and it's not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.

"That's just Sergio acting like a child. It's unfortunate that he's got to do that and complain. Everybody's got to play the same golf course. I didn't play very good, but you didn't really see anybody else doing that. You're 40 years old so you gotta grow up eventually."

Whooooo boy!

For somebody who hasn't been invited to press conferences and other media availability in the past for being a bland quote, those are some haymakers. It's also not really a thin limb to go out on considering Koepka simply voiced what pretty much everyone else is thinking.

I don't know if Koepka feels empowered by the fact that he's won three major championships, but I love this new and less censored version of him. Everybody thinks Bryson is slow. Everybody thinks Sergio was wrong. Nobody is going to say it in those words, though. Nobody except Koepka that is. And certainly nobody is going to fire back at him given his resume and penchant for not caring who you are or what you've done.

I am fully subscribed to the new Koepka if it leads to more quotes and more intrigue like this. He's backed it up with his play (and behavior) on the course, and the apparent new voice of the PGA Tour could not be more refreshing.