Brooks Koepka continues the dominance of young Americans on golf's greatest stages

Brooks Koepka's second straight U.S. Open victory was meaningful for myriad reasons. For him, the implications are obvious. He joined an historic cast of characters -- Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els -- in winning two U.S. Opens before age 30, all of whom have done so since World War II. He's also one of two living men who have won two straight U.S. Opens, the first to do so since 1989.

I'm not sure his profile needed validation or elevation, but if it did, this win accomplished as much. Koepka is a bona fide star, maybe less so because he's now won two straight than simply because he won at mighty Shinnecock Hills. Curtis Strange, the only other living golfer to win two U.S. Opens in a row, noted that on Sunday as he walked with Koepka in the final pairing.

"I'm proud of him because there was some talk last year about Erin Hills not being the Open," Strange said. " ... He won on a classic, so he's an Open player."

Koepka moved to No. 4 in the world and took top spot in the U.S. Ryder Cup rankings. This is in many ways the apex of his career (at least for now). He said as much on Sunday.

"This one's a lot sweeter," said Koepka of slaying Shinnecock. "To go back-to-back, I mean ... I really can't even put it into words. When you look back at history, it's incredible. It really is. I really can't even put words to it."

But this win also continues a string of recent American dominance in major championships. Koepka's win was preceded by his win last year at Erin Hills, Jordan Spieth's The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Justin Thomas' PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow, and Patrick Reed's lap around Augusta National earlier this season to take the 2018 Masters. All of those golfers are Americans, age 28 or younger. Their average age is 26.

The last time Americans took five straight major championships was in 1997-98 when Justin Leonard, Davis Love III, Mark O'Meara, Lee Janzen and then O'Meara again won five in a row starting with the 1997 Open Championship. It also happened in 1981-82 but is unprecedented this century.

There are no signs of the U.S. slowing down. Just look at the top 25 players in the world: 11 are Americans, seven of whom are 30 or younger. Webb Simpson, 32, won The Players Championship for good measure, which means Americans age 32 or younger have won all of the last six biggest events on the planet.

I've written extensively about the Tiger Woods Effect. That 20-year drag into this era in which we are currently living. Woods made golf thrilling for young athletes, but he also made it an economically-sound choice of profession. There were 102 golfers on the PGA Tour who made $1 million or more in 2016-17. There will likely be more this season. It is natural, maybe even expected, that Americans would be dominating at this clip, even with the rise of the popularity in golf in countries across the globe (somewhat ironically also an unintended result of Tiger's greatness).

How long can this go on? History -- not to mention Tommy Fleetwood, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson and others -- suggests not forever. It's interesting to note, though, that of the 14 non-Americans currently in the top 25 in the world, only six are younger than 30. That's roughly half of the number of Americans in the top 25 under the age of 30, and the non-Americans have a bigger pool from which to draw.

It might (and probably won't) happen, but it's easy to envision a scenario in which pairs of American form a sort of vanguard around these major championships, isn't it? Recent history tells us this has already started. Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka have captured the last three U.S. Opens. They have seven (!) top-five finishes in the last five U.S. Opens. Maybe it's Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed at the Masters. Spieth and Rickie Fowler (?) at the Open Championship. Justin Thomas and Tony Finau or Daniel Berger or someone else at the PGA Championship.

It feels weird to present American dominance in an individual sport given how global a game golf is and the fact that these guys aren't representing anyone but themselves at these tournaments. However, this sport is always played with one eye on the Ryder Cup and how it's going to be structured, how it will play out.

It heads back to Europe this year, where the Europeans are proven to have a clear advantage in recent years. They aren't the favorite, but maybe they should be. And when the matches start in late September, Rory and Co. won't care who won the Masters or the U.S. Open. The U.S. squad, though, teeming with the kind of confidence maybe only major wins can provide, might be able to lay every major championship trophy at their feet on the first tee. That's a big deal and a fascinating subplot for what has already been an outstanding year in golf.