Brooks Koepka, 35, announced Tuesday that he is leaving LIV Golf after serving as one of the Saudi Arabia-backed tour's signature faces since he signed with the organization ahead of its inaugural 2022 season. Koepka, a five-time major championship winner, did not hoist a trophy in 2025 for the first time in five years, finishing 31st in the league's individual standings.

"Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf," his representation said in a statement. "... Family has always guided Brooks' decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what's ahead."

Kopeka, who spent 47 weeks as the No. 1 golfer in the world back in 2018, is a nine-time PGA Tour winner who has claimed two U.S. Opens (2017-18) and three PGA Championships (2018-19, 2023). He missed the cut at three of the four majors in 2025.

Whether Koepka plans to return to the PGA Tour remains to be seen; however, there has been speculation that he could spend 2026 with his family before rejoining the organization in 2027. The PGA Tour currently has a one-year suspension in place for any golfer who participates in unauthorized events. LIV Golf tournaments fit into that category.

Kopeka would also need to ensure he has playing status on the PGA Tour after being inactive since 2021. As a recent major winner, he may not need to go through lower qualifying rungs, though he would need to reapply for membership before facing any discipline.

"Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness," the league said.

Much of the bad blood that developed between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf came with different leadership at the top of each organization.

While CEO Brian Rolapp could attempt to convince the PGA Tour Board of Directors to roll back some of its policies and open its arms to a returning Koepka, many within the PGA Tour still hold ill will toward players who exited the league and broke apart the sport, believing LIV Golf offered greener pastures.

"We have amicably and mutually agreed that Brooks Koepka will no longer compete in the LIV Golf League, following the 2025 season," CEO Scott O'Neil said in a statement. "Brooks is prioritizing the needs of his family and staying closer to home. We appreciate the significant impact he has had on the game and wish him continued success, both on and off the course."