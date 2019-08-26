Brooks Koepka earns PGA of America Player of the Year honor for second consecutive season
Koepka collected his fourth major championship during another award-winning campaign
Brooks Koepka's big season in which he won three events and captured his fourth career major championship culminated Monday when he beat out Rory McIlroy to take home the PGA of America's Player of the Year. This marks the second consecutive season in which Koepka has been honored with this award.
During yet another award-winning 2018-19 PGA Tour campaign, Koepka claimed the PGA Championship for a second straight year while also winning at both the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational and The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges to round out part of his stellar and ever-growing dossier.
The PGA of America's announcement comes less than 24 hours removed from McIlroy getting the better of Koepka at the final round of the Tour Championship.
Narrowly losing to Koepka in the Player of the Year race was McIlroy, who also captured three victories on tour this season. He closed with an emphatic statement Sunday by winning the Tour Championship, along with the handsome $15 million payday. Koepka amassed 84 total points in his three victories on tour to edge McIlroy's 78-point total.
Patrick Cantlay and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland each finished well behind Koepka and McIlroy with 42 points apiece.
