Brooks Koepka has joined Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson in the LIV Golf league, according to multiple outlets.

The four-time major champion is arguably the highest-profile player to join the Saudi Arabian-backed league, and he gives LIV even more momentum even as the PGA Tour attempts to rally the troops at the Travelers Championship this week. There is a players-only meeting on Tuesday, and it is believed that Jay Monahan will speak on Wednesday.

According to one report, Koepka also got the seven-figure deal Mickelson, DeChambeau and Johnson were all rumored to have received.

Last week at the U.S. Open, Koepka was not pleased with the line of questioning he received about LIV.

"I'm here. I'm here at the U.S. Open. I'm ready to play U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that.

"The more legs you give it, the more you keep talking about it."