Brooks Koepka leading the way so far in score to par in 2017 majors
Only 19 golfers have made the cut at each of the first three majors of the year
Three of the four 2017 major championships have been played this year, and we have an early leader for the aggregate score race. I like to total up the four major scores at the end of the year for all those who made the cut to see who was best in the four big ones. Only 19 golfers have made the cut at the Masters, U.S. Open and British Open thus far. Let's look at them from best to worst.
- Brooks Koepka: -21
- Matt Kuchar: -19
- Hideki Matsuyama: -15
- Jordan Spieth: -12
- Rickie Fowler: -11
- Sergio Garcia: -11
- Paul Casey: -9
- Charley Hoffman: -8
- Steve Stricker: -3
- Russell Henley: E
- Branden Grace: +3
- Marc Leishman: +3
- Martin Kaymer: +3
- J.B. Holmes: +8
- Matthew Fitzpatrick: +8
- Lee Westwood: +9
- Bernd Wiesberger: +11
- Kevin Kisner: +20
This is about what you would expect to this point. The three major winners (Garcia, Koepka and Spieth) are all in the top five in terms of total score, and usual suspects Fowler and Matsuyama are up there as well.
One of my favorite statistical oddities of the year is whoever finishes last on this list. Like, you were good enough to make the weekend at a major three times, but man, 20 over is not very good! Kisner has a leg up on the field, but don't underestimate Wiesberger's ability to make the cut at the PGA Championship on the number and fire 77-77 to overtake him.
