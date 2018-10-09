Brooks Koepka named 2018 PGA Tour Player of the Year after taking home two major titles

The new PGA Tour season is already underway, but there's one last piece of business from the 2017-18 season: naming the Player of the Year.

The race has been mostly decided since the conclusion of the PGA Championship at Bellerive, when Brooks Koepka ran away the from the field to capture his third major championship and second of the 2018 major season.

This season, Koepka joined the ranks of the elite as just the fifth American with three major wins before the age of 29 and just the fifth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same season. It's all particularly impressive given Koepka missed nearly three months of action, including the 2018 Masters, while recovering from a wrist injury.

"Brooks has brought a new brand of athleticism to the PGA Tour, and we saw the results this year with his historic season at the major championships and a top-10 finish in the FedExCup," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said on Tuesday. "These feats were accomplished despite missing significant time due to injury, a testament to his work ethic and perseverance throughout the season."

The PGA Tour Player of the Year is decided by a polling of PGA Tour players. Koepka was selected for the honor this year over Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose and Justin Thomas.