Brooks Koepka has applied for reinstatement of his PGA Tour membership, according to multiple reports, less than one month after he departed LIV Golf despite a year remaining on his contract with the rival league.

When the five-time major champion split from LIV Golf on Dec. 23, 2025, it was expected that he would eventually attempt to rejoin the PGA Tour. To do so, Kopeka needs to ensure he has playing status as he has been inactive since the 2021-22 season. However, as a recent major winner, he may not need to go through lower qualifying rungs.

The procedure for reinstatement is in question as the PGA Tour has the right to enact disciplinary action or require restitution before golfers like Koepka can again compete in tournaments. The PGA Tour currently has a one-year suspension in place for any golfer who participates in unauthorized events. LIV Golf tournaments fit into that category.

"Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success," the PGA Tour said in a statement at the time of Koepka's withdrawal from LIV Golf. "The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.

During his tenure on LIV Golf, Koepka racked up five victories on the circuit and claimed the 2023 PGA Championship. As such, he holds a five-year exemption into all four major championships.

There was speculation at the time of his LIV Golf departure that Koepka could spend 2026 with his family before rejoining the PGA Tour in 2027. His representatives appeared to state something to that degree last month.

"Family has always guided Brooks' decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home," Koepka's management team said in a statement. "Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what's ahead."

While PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp could attempt to convince the PGA Tour Board of Directors to roll back some of its policies and open its arms to a returning Koepka, many within the PGA Tour have previously expressed ill will toward players who exited the league and broke apart the sport, believing LIV Golf offered greener pastures.

Koepka won nine times on the PGA Tour as a member from 2014-22. In that span, he rose to world No. 1, claimed four majors and won tournaments like the WM Phoenix Open and the St. Jude Championship. In 2018, Koepka was named PGA Tour Player of the Year, an award voted on by his peers.