Brooks Koepka will play in a regular PGA Tour event this week for the first time since the World Golf Championships Dell Match Play back in March 2022. After that event, Koepka departed for LIV Golf, where he spent the past four years before reaching an agreement to end his contract this past December.

The PGA Tour created the "Returning Member Program" to offer a pathway for Koepka, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith to return if they wished, with Koepka the only one to take advantage of the "one time" opportunity at the price of a large donation and some financial penalties.

On Thursday, Koepka will tee it up in the Farmers Insurance Open at famed Torrey Pines to make his Tour return official, but before he could return to the course, Koepka first had to meet with the assembled media in San Diego.

Koepka was, unsurprisingly, not willing to divulge much about his release from LIV or compare the two tours, but he did offer some insight into his return, how it came about, the nerves he's feeling in coming back and more.

Tiger Woods' role in Koepka's return

Perhaps the most notable nugget of information Koepka provided was discussing how heavily involved Tiger Woods was in the reinstatement process. After securing his release from LIV Golf, Koepka explained that his first call was to Tiger.

"I believe it was September, right around the Ryder Cup week, we had to be in New York, we were up there for a little bit. Circumstances kind of changed in my family a little bit," Koepka said. "Then, that's when I guess things started to change and evolve and just started to have those conversations of what's best for my family. So we took it from there. Then I was -- me and LIV, we left that agreement, everybody was happy with it. They understood the situation that I was in. Just excited to be out here. So I made that -- I think the 23rd I was released and then called Tiger right away, then that process got the ball rolling."

When asked later about why Woods was his first call, Koepka explained that was who he had the best relationship with of the major decision-makers at the Tour.

"I've always had a good relationship with Tiger. I felt like that was -- that was what I wanted to do. I wanted to -- once I had the opportunity to, I guess, get reinstated on PGA TOUR, it was exciting and kind of really didn't know what to do," Koepka said. "That was the first person that kind of came to mind. I didn't know Brian [Rolapp], I didn't have a relationship with him obviously just because he's pretty new. And Jay [Monahan], Jay was going to be the next call. I felt like Tiger was somebody that I've relied on in the past for questions and answers and how to deal with things, and I felt like that was maybe the most comfortable call for me."

Woods is now the chairman of the PGA Tour's competition committee and carries considerable weight with the Tour given his stature as one of the all-time greats of the game. Woods stayed loyal despite some jaw-dropping reported offers from LIV, and he undoubtedly saw Koepka's return as an opportunity to get a big win for the Tour. Koepka wisely recognized Woods would be a friendly face to talk to and get the wheels turning on his return, which happened much faster than most anticipated -- including Koepka -- likely thanks to Woods' involvement in the process.

How Brooks Koepka's PGA Tour defection can serve as inflection point in ending golf's long-fractured state Patrick McDonald

Koepka cites family as big reason for returning

Koepka was asked multiple times in different ways about what went into his decision to leave LIV and return to the PGA Tour, and each time he offered the same answer: family. Koepka didn't divulge much in the way of details, but he noted that there have been some family issues recently, and playing stateside again would allow his family to travel with him more often.

"I think the ability to have my family out all the time," Koepka said when asked about what he was most excited about in being back on the PGA Tour. "I think that was one thing because they didn't travel too much over the last few years. But, like, they're going to be out this week, so I am super excited to be able to have them out.

When asked about the biggest factors in his return, Koepka pointed solely to his family.

"Just my family," Koepka said. "A lot's gone on over the past five, six months with my family. That played a big role into coming back. Then just having conversations with my wife, my team and being able to make that decision to come back was -- was I guess tough conversations, but it was what was best for me and best for my family. I think that was a decision that my wife, myself, everybody, my team thought that that was best as well."

Koepka noted that his wife will be out this week at Torrey Pines and his son will join for the WM Phoenix Open. He also noted that he's had to "grow up" a lot over the past couple years since his son was born.

"Having a 2-and-a-half-year-old will make you grow up pretty quick," Koepka explained. "Yeah, it's so much fun. I guess being a dad, being a father has made me grow as a person. Definitely try to give him the best example, best way to live and that's what I'm trying to do. I think as everybody in this room goes through phases in life and that's kind of the phase I'm in now, is trying to make sure I set a good example for him and do what's best for my family."

Embracing the grind to try and get into signature events

Koepka's schedule for the 2026 season isn't fully set in stone, in part because he doesn't have status for the signature events just yet. He will have to play his way in for those tournaments, meaning as of now his upcoming schedule is just the Farmers Insurance Open, WM Phoenix Open, Cognizant Classic and The Players.

When asked about the challenge of playing his way into the most coveted events on the PGA Tour schedule, Koepka noted that's part of why he's excited to get back.

"That's the fun part, I love the grind, I've always enjoyed it," Koepka said. "I guess it's a fresh start for me, which is cool. It's just another chapter, I guess, in my book. I'm excited for that. I feel like my game's in pretty good shape and I want to see where it's at. Obviously this week is a little bit different. But, yeah, would just like to get this week over and just feel like I can start playing golf again. I'm super excited."

A more introspective Brooks Koepka

Koepka noted he's more nervous for this week than he's been in a long time because he knew he had to answer all of the questions about his departure and return. There was also the uncertainty about the response he'd get from fans and others on the PGA Tour, but to this point, he's been welcomed back warmly by both parties.

"Maybe that's what -- maybe I'm a little nervous about that as well, just to see how, I guess, how the fans respond to it," Koepka said. "I hope that they're excited. I hope that they're happy that I'm out here. You know, hopefully that goes, at least the conversations I've had with players that they're excited that I'm back and happy to see me play."

For a player long viewed as one of the most intense, focused competitors, his presser on Tuesday offered a rare glimpse at a more vulnerable version of Brooks Koepka. Admitting to nerves and hoping fans and players embrace him isn't something many would've expected from Koepka, even though that's a natural feeling for everyone, but he also seems ready to put those concerns in the rearview and get back to competing on the Tour.

While he wasn't interested in talking much about leaving LIV and the different dynamics between the two tours, he did note that there as one thing he'll miss in particular about LIV.

"I think maybe just being around the guys, right, because we're not -- everybody's not around each other all the time. I think sometimes, I mean we're all one big traveling circus," Koepka said. "That's kind of what it is. It's fun and I'm going to miss some of those guys, seeing those guys pretty much week to week out there. The relationships I've built with those guys and not seeing them all the time, that will be quite different. But, at the same time, there's a lot of people out here that I haven't seen in four years and I haven't got to be around them as much, so I'm excited for that as well."

Once he's on the course, the golf aspect of his return figures to be the most comfortable part. He noted the thing he was dreading the most was this Tuesday presser, and now that he's gotten through that, he hopes to be able to focus on the task at hand of trying to re-establish himself as a threat on the PGA Tour.

When it comes to what would make this year a success, Koepka pointed to making it into the Signature Event fields and generally playing well, but as has always been the case for Brooks, there is just one main goal: "I would love to come out and get a win."