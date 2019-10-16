Brooks Koepka scoffs at Rory McIlroy as rival: He 'hasn't won since I've been on the PGA Tour'

Brooks Koepka is the best player in the world that we definitely don't deserve. After a PGA Tour Player of the Year award in 2018 and one he probably feels he was robbed of in 2019 (by Rory McIlroy), Koepka has turned his focus toward McIlroy and what some have hinted at could become a rivalry in the years to come.

Both have four majors. Both are ranked in the top two in the world. Both anchor their teams in the Ryder Cup. All the elements are there, except ... maybe not for Koepka.

"I've been out here for, what, five years? Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour," Koepka told AFP this week in South Korea. "So I just don't view it as a rivalry."

"I'm No. 1 in the world. I've got open road in front of me. I'm not looking in the rear-view mirror, so I don't see it as a rivalry," he added.

Koepka continued: "You know, if the fans do [call it a rivalry], then that's on them, and it could be fun. Look, I love Rory. He's a great player, and he's fun to watch, but it's just hard to believe there's a rivalry in golf. I just don't see it."

There's a lot there, and all of it is tremendous.

First, factually-speaking, Koepka is correct. McIlroy has not won a major since Koepka has been on the PGA Tour. This is truth. Koepka has won four in that span. A whole career's worth of majors in the last three years -- McIlroy's career's worth, to be exact.

You could go a number of different ways with this, but I think the primary point is that golf has the perfect setup with these two. They are clearly the two best players on the planet, and the more successful one at the moment is also the less likable one overall.

So, you get into a situation where folks defend -- based on current play -- the less successful one (at least in majors) against the more successful one, and the entire thing makes for a great argument. It's fantastic for this sport and a fun sub-story heading into 2020.