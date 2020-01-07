Brooks Koepka set to return at European Tour event in Abu Dhabi after recovering from knee injury

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka will make his 2020 debut next week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the European Tour. Koepka has not played since withdrawing from the CJ Cup last fall with a knee injury. Koepka's original knee issue popped up at the end of last season on the PGA Tour, and he thought he had taken care of it going into a fall slate that included the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (where he missed the cut) and the CJ Cup.

"I had some stem cell done on my knee," said Koepka in early October before his season debut at the Shriners. "My patella tendon was partially torn, so just rehabbing that. Spent the first probably three, four weeks just rehabbing that and been back hitting balls. I can finally practice again, which is nice, without pain."

It's unknown for sure whether the current knee injury is related to that one, but that seems likely after Koepka aggravated his knee after slipping on a bridge at the CJ Cup. The current knee injury forced him to miss the Presidents Cup in December, and we haven't seen him play since that CJ Cup.

"Brooks' rehab for his knee has gone great the past three months and he has met all of his physical therapy goals," his agent Blake Smith told ESPN on Monday. "He feels as good as he ever has and is excited to tee it up next week."

Koepka also released a video recently showing how his rehab has been going.

It’s been a journey these past 3 months rehabbing my knee but it’s coming along & I’m ready to get back out there healthy for a strong 2020 😤 pic.twitter.com/oIFunY7wO0 — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) December 31, 2019

Koepka -- who missed the Tournament of Champions (which he qualified for) last week at Kapalua -- finished T9 at the Abu Dhabi Championship a year ago and might not make his 2020 PGA Tour debut until February as he's also slated to play the Saudi International event on the European Tour.