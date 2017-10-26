Brooks Koepka shoots 8-under 64 to take HSBC Champions lead in China

Brooks Koepka shot a stunning 8-under 64 in the first round of the WGC-HSBC Champions on Thursday, and he leads Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Gavin Green by one stroke at the first WGC event of the 2017-18 PGA Tour season.

Koepka made seven birdies and an eagle on the day, including a wild birdie at the par-5 8th in which he hit his tee shot near the water, had to punch out and got up and down from the middle of the fairway for a 4.

"I had some fun in the water," said Koepka after the round. "It was an interesting hole to say the least. It was an awful 3-iron. Hit it in the water and to be lucky enough to actually get it out, was very fortunate, and then to hit 3-wood in there to 15 feet and then make the putt, we were laughing. It was almost kind of like destiny to make that putt for how lucky we were that whole hole."

His 64 is five strokes better than any round he shot at this course last year when he finished T40. He said after his round that that he knows Thursday 64s don't raise trophies, but they do go a long way towards hoisting them on Sundays.

"You've got to get off to a good start," said Koepka. "Doesn't really mean much [the] three other days. But any time you can get off to a good start and be close to the lead or have the lead, that's what you want. Just roll into that the rest of the week."

The rest of the week he could be trying to fight off a big push from the man affectionately known as the "Barn Rat." Kiradech Aphibarnrat made 10 (!) birdies including nine in 10 holes at one point on Thursday. Look at this scorecard!

"It's the way to opening the round, World Golf Championships, especially in China and Asia," said Aphibarnrat. "Didn't start well. Bogey, dropped shot, on the second hole I'm playing. Didn't hit the ball solid today but putting so well. Holed a lot of putts.

"There's a lot of top players in the field. It's just fantastic start and want to keep the momentum."

.@Kiradech Aphibarnrat's last 9 holes:

• Birdie

• Birdie

• Bogey

• Birdie

• Birdie

• Birdie

• Birdie

• Birdie

• Birdie



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/s7UU8zJMeY — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 26, 2017

Tony Finau, Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar and Henrik Stenson lurk even farther back than Aphibarnrat and Green. So Koepka will have his hands full over the next three days, but Thursday was a great start to his effort in unseating Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama as winners of the last five (!) WGC events and grabbing his first in the process.

If Koepka keeps putting like he did on Thursday, he's going to be difficult to catch.

"One little hiccup and 3-putted from about, I don't know ... four feet," said Koepka. "I felt like I started really well. Drove it really well. Any time you're making putts and you're keeping it in the fairway, you're going to shoot good."

I'd say 64 to open a WGC event with a one-stroke lead is plenty good enough.