Brooks Koepka's confidence is already on display as PGA Championship tees off

Brooks Koepka began his defense of last year's PGA Championship on Thursday. Koepka is hunting for his fourth major win, but he's in the shadow of Tiger Woods, who is shooting for his second straight major after taking the Masters. It's going to be a tight race, as Koepka tries to continue his penchant for only winning majors.

Koepka's physical prowess doesn't need addressing, But he'll need some serious mettle to win his fourth major in three years. That's no easy feat, especially with Woods back on the prowl.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell delve into Koepka live from the PGA Championship in Bethpage, NY. They go over how confident he's been and how that will translate to his game over the weekend.

"Koepka comes out just goes birdie on the first hole, almost birdies the second hole," Kanell said. "The dude is playing with so much confidence right now, it's unbelievable... I think he's got some of that swag that Tiger used to have, especially considering he's won three of the past five majors.

Bell added that Koepka's swagger has become part of his game.

"Yeah, what stood out to me watching him yesterday was just the way he carried himself like 'I'm better than you,'" he said.

Koepka is in a group with Woods, but he doesn't appear to care about the pressure.

Listen to the full episode and subscribe on Spotify, Stitcher or iTunes.