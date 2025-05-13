One of the subplots of the 2025 golf season is the push by players to earn a spot on the Ryder Cup rosters, as Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will captain the U.S. and European squads, respectively, at Bethpage Black in September.

For the U.S. team, they'll be looking to bounce back from a loss in Italy in 2023. The ever-present challenge for the U.S. captain is how to create a team that can hold up against the cohesion and camaraderie that has long been the European squad's greatest strength. Bradley looked to begin that process in Philadelphia last week, hosting a dinner with everyone in the top 20 on the current Ryder Cup points list and all of the players who competed on the 2023 Ryder Cup and 2024 Presidents Cup teams.

That meant LIV golfers Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau were among those in attendance amid the seemingly never-ending negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

"We invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points and they played on previous teams," Bradley said Tuesday. "It was great to have them there. This Ryder Cup and what comes with this, no one cares about what's going on in this side PGA Tour-LIV stuff. We're trying to put the best team together."

Koepka was the lone LIV golfer on the 2023 Ryder Cup team and is currently 91st on the points list, while DeChambeau -- by virtue of his incredible major performances -- is fifth on the points list. That would guarantee DeChambeau a spot, as the top six get in automatically, along with Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Russell Henley. However, even if he slipped out of the top six by the time the automatic spots are locked in, he would be a mortal lock as a captain's pick based on form over the last two years anyways.

Koepka's spot is far less assured, but he was still part of the group that dined together in Philly to start to develop some form of team chemistry. He will need a very strong close to this year in the majors to earn a spot at Bethpage.

In 2023, there was far more tension between PGA Tour and LIV players after Jon Rahm's stunning defecture, but now that tension has shifted mostly to the boardroom. As such, Bradley seems to be open to all possibilities when it comes to putting his roster together and will be focused on finding a way to create the best possible roster.

"It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter," Bradley said. "We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that."

Patrick Reed is the highest LIV golfer on the points list behind DeChambeau at 25th, even though there are no Ryder Cup points handed out for LIV events. Rahm, meanwhile, is hoping for a return to the European side after missing out on the 2023 squad, but he is 29th on points and will need a captain's choice to make it barring a huge move in the upcoming majors.