Bryson DeChambeau and caddie Tim Tucker, who was on the bag for all eight years of DeChambeau's professional career, are no longer together, No Laying Up first reported on Thursday. DeChambeau's agent later confirmed news of the split to Ryan Lavner of Golf Channel.

DeChambeau, who is currently ranked No. 6 in the world, has won three times in the last 12 months. The wins include the Rocket Mortgage Classic a year ago -- which is this week's event -- as well as the U.S. Open in September. Tucker was on his bag for all of those wins as well as the five that preceded them over the course of DeChambeau's very successful young career.

Tucker was even at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week, caddying for DeChambeau in the practice rounds ahead of the main event on Thursday. There are variations of this story floating around right now, but according to No Laying Up, Tucker was not fired by DeChambeau but rather quit on his own.

This is a big deal for a number of reasons. First, DeChambeau makes a ton of money -- over $10 million in the last two seasons -- which means that his caddie makes a lot of money. The common rule is 10/7/5 as percentages for a win, top 10 and made cut. You can do the math on DeChambeau's last 18 months -- it's very favorable for a caddie.

There are downsides, of course, to caddying for someone who has so many idiosyncrasies. Long nights on the driving range, preposterous conversations over every shot and dealing with all the other stuff DeChambeau brings to the table. Tucker had seemingly had enough.

It's worth noting that DeChambeau told ESPN that this was just a break for him and Tucker, which is something that has happened before. Maybe they will reunite in the future, but for now DeChambeau is using Ben Schomin, a Cobra Golf employee, as his caddie at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week, where he is the defending champion.

Of course, no DeChambeau story is complete without Brooks Koepka weighing in. He did so on Thursday by declaring it Caddie Appreciation Day on Twitter and thanking his own looper, Ricky Elliott, for being "the greatest caddie to do it."